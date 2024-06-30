Real Madrid and PSG make William Saliba a top priority target

Arsenal faces a fight to keep William Saliba at the Emirates as he becomes a key target for PSG and Real Madrid.

The defender has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates, and he is doing the same in the France national team.

He has been an important starter for Les Bleus at Euro 2024 and is expected to contribute more to club and country in the coming seasons.

After nearly winning the Premier League in the last two seasons, he could return to the Emirates as a European champion this summer.

However, will he stay on Arsenal’s books for a long time? The Gunners would love that, but an exclusive report on Caught Offside reveals the defender is on the radar of PSG and Real Madrid.

Both European sides have been impressed with his performances. After watching him at the Euros, they now see him as a player who can make an impact on their team.

Arsenal considers Saliba too important to sell, but Madrid and PSG have more than enough money to tempt any club into selling.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is too important for us to sell, but we must begin to win trophies to keep him happy to stay with us.

