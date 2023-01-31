Real Madrid are reportedly keen for Gabriel Jesus to be the successor to Benzema

Arsenal players have shown this season what they are all about. Arteta has found a way to get the best out of his players, which has not only earned Arsenal the spotlight as an awakened giant, but also highlighted the various Arsenal players.

Gabriel Jesus is one player who is constantly making headlines. From his summer move to the Emirates to his strong start to the 2022–23 season, his goal drought, his call-up to Brazil, and his injury during the World Cup, the Brazilian has made headline after headline.

According to El Nacional, the 25-year-old could make another transfer headline in the near future by joining Real Madrid. Real Madrid president Florentin Perez is said to like Arsenal’s No. 9 and see him as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

This realisation may make some Gooners nervous, but with Arsenal on the verge of becoming a European powerhouse once again, the claim that no one would want to leave Arteta’s project should give Jesus reason to stay at the Emirates for longer.

Jesus has proven that he is committed to Arteta’s project. His addition to Arsenal’s attack improved the attack from mediocre to excellent this season. If Jesus is not scoring, he is producing assists, and if he is not producing assists, he is creating chances for his teammates.

The fact that Martinelli has only scored twice in the Premier League without Jesus, despite scoring five goals while playing alongside his countryman, demonstrates Jesus’ importance to Arsenal and his team-mates.

