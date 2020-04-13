Real Madrid Arsenal target enjoys the idea of joining a Premier League team

Real Madrid star, Achraf Hakimi, has admitted that he is enjoying the interest shown in him by Arsenal and other teams.

The fullback has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and his stock has risen greatly.

He will have just one season left on his contract when he returns to Real Madrid at the end of this season.

He is set for an important summer when he would have to decide whether he wants to renew his Real Madrid deal and continue as an understudy of Dani Carvajal or if he would want to leave the club and forge ahead with his career elsewhere.

If he decides to leave the Bernabeu, he won’t have a shortage of takers with the likes of PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham all looking to sign him.

Speaking about the links to several teams, he admitted that he enjoyed knowing that teams want him.

Hakimi told Cadena SER: ‘Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing.

‘In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

‘I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me.’