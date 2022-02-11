Real Madrid claimed to be closely following 24 year-old Arsenal star

Real Madrid are said to be following Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer as a replacement for Marcelo.

The Brazilian left-back is into the final months of his current deal, and with him reaching 34 years-old come May, his time at the top appears to be coming to an end.

They are now claimed to have turned their attentions to Arsenal defender Tierney, who has proven to be a thoroughly consistent performer since joining from Celtic, whilst bringing the drive, leadership and passion that can boost any side.

El Espanol claims that they are ‘closely following’ our Scottish defender as they look to find their long-term replacement for Marcelo, one of the best full-backs of the 21st century.

Real Madrid don’t have the same pull that they once did, and I don’t believe that Tierney would push for that move, meaning that any deal would have to begin with us inviting such interest.

With a contract until 2026, we would surely be after more money than the Galacticos would be willing to pay to release our key man, and I don’t expect KT to be headed anywhere.

Patrick