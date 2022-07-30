Real Madrid considering move to sign Arsenal midfield target

Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli on a free transfer next summer, with Arsenal also interested in the midfielder.

The Azzurri CM is into the final 12 months of his playing deal at present, and has been linked with the exit door in recent windows.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign the Spanish star in recent months, with his current contract situation likely to have made us consider a bargain bid for his signature, but we appear to have prioritised alternative signings instead.

That isn’t to say we are ready to overlook Ruiz in future however, but we could now be set to face strong competition from Real Madrid, who are said to be ‘interested’ in his potential free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Fabián Ruiz as free agent in summer 2023. Of course, deal depends on what happens with Napoli in August. ⚪️🇪🇸 #RealMadrid Ancelotti remains big fan of Fabián as he signed him at Napoli. Spanish, talented – Real will be exploring this idea. pic.twitter.com/IMCG1ksi4C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022

We are yet to add a CM to our squad in the current window, and that could have something to do with both targets Youri Tielemans and Ruiz being free agents next summer.

Should we consider moving got Ruiz before next summer to avoid a transfer tussle with the Spanish giants?

Patrick