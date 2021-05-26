Real Madrid contact the representatives of Arsenal target

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Jules Kounde this summer as Real Madrid becomes interested in the Frenchman.

Arsenal has watched him deliver some fine performances for Sevilla and they have plans to sign him.

However, it seems the Gunners will struggle to get him.

Their failure to qualify for any European competition means they will struggle to sign some of their European targets and Kounde is set to become one of them.

French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Real Madrid has a serious interest in the signature of the Frenchman and they have even made efforts to sign him.

Los Blancos face uncertainty over the future of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos and they have started making plans to replace them.

The report adds that Madrid has already made contact with his representatives about signing him in the summer.

Arsenal will rebuild their squad and signing a new defender will be a priority after David Luiz left the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now turn their attention to their other targets and their list includes Ben White.

The exact amount Arteta would have for transfers remains unknown, but it should be enough for the club to make some top signings.