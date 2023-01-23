Real Madrid continues to push Arsenal target towards the exit door

Real Madrid seems prepared for life without Arsenal’s target, Marco Asensio, as they insist on not improving their offer for the Spanish attacker.

Asensio wants to remain with the European champions and has been in talks with them over a new deal, but an agreement isn’t near.

Madrid has offered the attacker a deal, but he wants more money and insists their offer is just not good enough to make him stay.

Considering his importance to Los Blancos team, they should be eager to hand him a better deal, but a report on Todofichajes reveals Florentino Perez will not offer Asensio more money and he is willing to lose the Arsenal target like Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo before him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the finest attackers around now and he will provide a lot of value to us if the Spaniard moves to the Emirates.

However, as a free agent, he will be spoilt with suitors and our offer must be very exciting to win him over.

The attacker has not been a regular for Madrid in the last few months and might demand game time before changing clubs.

Can Arsenal offer him that and which player would he bench at the Emirates?

