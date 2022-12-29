Real Madrid could buy Odegaard back with special clause

Martin Odegaard has been superb since he made a permanent move to Arsenal from Real Madrid and the Norwegian captains the Gunners now.

This is his second full season at the Emirates, but he has become one of the key men for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta seeks to improve the club’s recent performances.

They are at the top of the league table and he has been a tremendous contributor to their performances, with the club often relying on his creativity to unlock stubborn defences.

As he does well, clubs around Europe are monitoring him and will want to steal him from the Gunners.

However, he could also return to Real Madrid as a new report reveals he has a buy-back clause in his current deal.

The journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon, speaks about it on YouTube, he said:

“There is a kind of right of first refusal for Real Madrid that we will see if at some point it makes sense for them to exercise it.

“Ødegaard has just turned 24 and is still at a good age. We’ll see, but with Bellingham there would be a more powerful project.

“His (Ødegaard’s) talent is special and he spent very little time here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been an amazing player and Madrid knew he could be an important man for us, which is why they will have added the clause.

However, we do not need to panic and the Norwegian is one player who will be loyal to us, at least for now.

He appreciates what we have given him and should want to keep playing at the Emirates.

