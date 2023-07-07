Real Madrid could help Arsenal land their target from the Bundesliga

Arsenal has been targeting Moussa Diaby for several months, recognising the French winger’s impressive performances at Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners view him as an ideal addition to their squad, particularly as a pacey player who could provide valuable rest for Bukayo Saka.

However, Diaby is a key player for Bayer Leverkusen, and they may be reluctant to part with him this summer. Nevertheless, the Frenchman harbours aspirations of moving to a bigger club and would be eager for his current team to reach an agreement with a suitor.

Bayer Leverkusen is willing to consider a transfer for Diaby if they can secure a suitable replacement. According to AS, the German club is interested in loaning Real Madrid’s newly acquired talent, Arda Guler, for the upcoming season. If Guler becomes available for loan and manager Carlo Ancelotti approves, Leverkusen may decide to sell Diaby.

The final decision hinges on Ancelotti’s assessment of Guler during pre-season. Should the Italian manager agree to loan Guler to Leverkusen, the Germans might be more inclined to part ways with Diaby.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby is a key player for his present club, so we do not expect him to leave easily in this transfer window.

However, we can be positive and prepare an offer for him now, as it seems Madrid might come to our rescue.

