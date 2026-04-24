Real Madrid could open the door to sell Arsenal’s summer target

Franco Mastantuono was one of the most sought-after young players in world football during the summer, with several leading clubs hoping to add him to their squads.

The attacker had been impressing at River Plate at the time, and interest quickly grew from across Europe. According to reports, Arsenal were among the clubs considering a move for the Argentine talent.

However, after a significant battle for his signature, Mastantuono ultimately chose to join Real Madrid instead of the other sides pursuing him.

Difficult Season In Madrid

Many expected the youngster to make an immediate impact at the Bernabeu, and he initially made a promising start to life in Spain.

Despite that early progress, the 18-year-old has since found opportunities harder to come by. As the season became more demanding, he lost his place in the side and is now receiving very limited minutes.

That situation is unlikely to be what Real Madrid had hoped for when they secured one of the game’s brightest prospects.

Young players often require regular football to continue their development, and a lack of game time can slow important progress during formative years.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid are aware that Mastantuono needs consistent opportunities and are now prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Arsenal Could Revisit Interest

The report states that Madrid is open to sending him out on loan, although a permanent transfer could also be possible for the right fee.

That may reopen the door for Arsenal, who were previously linked with the player and could see an opportunity to strengthen with a highly rated young attacker.

A move to North London might offer Mastantuono a clearer pathway to regular football while allowing him to continue adapting to European competition.

Although still a teenager, he already possesses notable first-team experience, something that could make him a useful option for Arsenal if a deal were completed.

The Gunners have shown a willingness in recent seasons to invest in young talent with long-term potential, and Mastantuono would fit that profile.

Whether Arsenal decide to revive its interest remains uncertain, but his current lack of minutes in Madrid could create an opportunity that did not previously exist.