Real Madrid could still hijack Arsenal’s move for Calafiori

A report from the Spanish media suggests that Real Madrid might still attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move for Riccardo Calafiori, despite the defender being close to a move to the Emirates.
Arsenal has reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Calafiori and is now focused on negotiating a fee with Bologna, which is expected to proceed smoothly.
The Gunners are eager to finalise the deal in the coming days. However, according to the report, there is still no agreement between Arsenal and Bologna, leaving an opening for Real Madrid to potentially intervene.
Real Madrid is currently in discussions to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. Nevertheless, AS claims that Calafiori is their second-choice target. If their pursuit of Yoro encounters complications, Madrid could turn their attention to hijacking Arsenal’s move for Calafiori.
Known for their allure as one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, Real Madrid is reportedly confident in their ability to persuade Calafiori to choose them over Arsenal, should they decide to pursue him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calafiori seems to have decided to join us, and it makes no sense for him to abandon the agreement, so this report is somewhat ridiculous.
We also have one of the best teams in Europe, and if he joins us, we could win the league in the next campaign.
However, let us Arsenal hope that Real Madrid’s negotiations to sign Lille’s Yoro this summer will go through. Or they will switch to another target different from Calafiori if it don’t. To thus leave Arsenal to sign the Italian defender.