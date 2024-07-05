Real Madrid could still hijack Arsenal’s move for Calafiori

Arsenal has reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Calafiori and is now focused on negotiating a fee with Bologna, which is expected to proceed smoothly.

The Gunners are eager to finalise the deal in the coming days. However, according to the report, there is still no agreement between Arsenal and Bologna, leaving an opening for Real Madrid to potentially intervene.

Real Madrid is currently in discussions to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. Nevertheless, AS claims that Calafiori is their second-choice target. If their pursuit of Yoro encounters complications, Madrid could turn their attention to hijacking Arsenal’s move for Calafiori.

Known for their allure as one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, Real Madrid is reportedly confident in their ability to persuade Calafiori to choose them over Arsenal, should they decide to pursue him.