Real Madrid could swoop to add Arsenal star to their squad

William Saliba could be destined to play for Real Madrid at some stage of his career, but will that happen this summer?

The defender has been one of the best in Europe over the last two seasons and has caught the attention of several teams.

Arsenal is reemerging as one of the best clubs in England, and Saliba is a key player in that resurgence.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form for much of the last two seasons, and Saliba has been a significant part of that success.

The defender has been tipped for greatness, and now Real Madrid is following him closely.

A report on Team Talk claims Los Blancos are interested in the Frenchman and are monitoring him closely.

Saliba remains keen on staying at the Emirates, at least for now, but Madrid could soon come calling, which will be a major test of his loyalty to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the best defenders in Europe since he finally got his big break at Arsenal.

If he keeps doing well, Madrid will look to sign him, and we may have to settle for a huge fee because players hardly turn down the Spanish club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…