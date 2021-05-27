Real Madrid exit set to hamper Arsenal’s attempts to sign coveted star

Zinedine Zidane has agreed to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect as announced on their official website, which look likely to hamper Arsenal’s attempts to sign Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder came to North London in January on a temporary loan deal, and thoroughly enjoyed his time playing in our young and exuberant squad.

Odegaard became somewhat of a fans favourite during his spell with the club, and manager Mikel Arteta admitted that they would enter into talks with Real in order to try and secure his return.

The former Real boss told Marca in February that the player demanded to leave, leading to the belief that Zidane’s eclusion of Odegaard in the opening months of last season was a big reason behind the 22 year-old’s push to leave the club, and you would believe that a new manager would give him a fair shot at earning his rightful place within the first-team squad.

The Gunners would likely be open to either a permanent or temporary deal in order to secure Martin’s return, but we will have to wait to hear how things evolve at the Bernabeu.

You would imagine that the next Real boss will be tasked with integrating the wealth of young talent into the first-team squad, and I can’t help but believe that Martin will be central to that.

Patrick