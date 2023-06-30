Real Madrid failed in last-minute bid to hijack Kai Havertz transfer

Despite Real Madrid’s interest, Kai Havertz ultimately chose to join Arsenal in this transfer window, surprising many in the process.

In recent weeks, Havertz emerged as an unexpected target for the Gunners, and Arsenal swiftly secured his transfer.

However, Real Madrid also had their sights set on the German midfielder and appeared keen on adding him to their roster of talented German players.

Given the allure of playing for Real Madrid, they continued their pursuit, hoping to convince Havertz to join them.

According to Relevo, initially, Madrid was hesitant to meet Chelsea’s asking price for Havertz. However, they eventually decided to match Arsenal’s bid for the player.

In an attempt to change Havertz’s mind at the last minute and sway him towards a move to Madrid, they contacted the player directly. Regrettably for Madrid, Havertz turned down their offer, as he had already given his word to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Only a few players in this world can turn down an approach from Madrid and, surprisingly, Havertz did.

However, this shows he really wants to be our player and we will hand him all the support he needs for the time he would spend as our player.

Hopefully, he will make the right impact on our team and we will win some trophies together with him in the squad.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…