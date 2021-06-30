Real Madrid fans furiously react to Arsenal transfer links

Real Madrid’s fans have taken to Twitter to reveal their love for youngster Miguel Gutierrez, by slamming a proposed move to Arsenal.

TheAthletic claimed that the Gunners were looking to bring in one of Benfica’s Nuno Tavares or Real Madrid’s Gutierrez this summer as back-up to Kieran Tierney at left-back, and luckily for Real’s fans, we do now appear to be pushing on with the former.

Gutierrez has just six senior appearances for the Galacticos since making his debut back in April against Cadiz, but with Marcelo staying with the club to be captain for the upcoming campaign, and with Ferland Mendy also in the playing squad, you would imagine that the youngster will struggle for regular playing time.

A loan deal may well seem the sensible move for all parties, and tha fans certainly made their feelings known when taking to Twitter to slam rumours of his potential sale.

When you consider Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon also came through that academy, there is some real top talent breaking through the ranks in the Spanish capital, although they are struggling so far to blood them into their first-team, but the fans clearly want to see more of Gutierrez this season.

Should we have considered trying to land Gutierrez on loan?

