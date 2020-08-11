Real Madrid finally make up their mind about the future of Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid has decided not to allow Dani Ceballos to join Arsenal on loan again next season, because he will be an important part of their first team.

The Gunners had the Spanish midfielder on loan for this season, and he was one of the best performers in their team as they won the FA Cup.

The Gunners want him to return to the Emirates either on a permanent transfer or on loan again this summer ahead of staying with them next season.

However, that will no longer be possible, according to AS.

They claim that the Spaniard was signed to replace Luka Modric when he joined the club in 2017.

The Croatian is now in the twilight of his career and ready to leave the club as he enters the final year of his deal.

AS claims that Los Merengues have watched the midfielder thrive for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League, and they will now look to keep him as they phase out Modric.

The report also stated that Zinedine Zidane will have the last word on the midfielder’s future, however, he will join them for preseason.

Arsenal is still keen to have him and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get a deal done for the 24-year-old.