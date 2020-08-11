Real Madrid finally make up their mind about the future of Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid has decided not to allow Dani Ceballos to join Arsenal on loan again next season, because he will be an important part of their first team.
The Gunners had the Spanish midfielder on loan for this season, and he was one of the best performers in their team as they won the FA Cup.
The Gunners want him to return to the Emirates either on a permanent transfer or on loan again this summer ahead of staying with them next season.
However, that will no longer be possible, according to AS.
They claim that the Spaniard was signed to replace Luka Modric when he joined the club in 2017.
The Croatian is now in the twilight of his career and ready to leave the club as he enters the final year of his deal.
AS claims that Los Merengues have watched the midfielder thrive for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League, and they will now look to keep him as they phase out Modric.
The report also stated that Zinedine Zidane will have the last word on the midfielder’s future, however, he will join them for preseason.
Arsenal is still keen to have him and it remains to be seen if they will be able to get a deal done for the 24-year-old.
This news does not surprise me one little bit to be honest and nor does it bother me.
In my opinion, he was never 100% committed to our club… so let’s divert his salary to Auba’s obscene and grotesque demands, keep AMN and concentrate on giving ESR the experience he needs to move up to the next level.
If the rumours regarding Courtinho are true, then we will have an already proven premier league player for him to learn from.
Of course, Willian could move into that role, albeit a little bit more defensive than when he was classified as a midfield player… if those transfer rumours are true as well.
It might even come to pass that MA and MO can get back to the pre corona virus relationship.
But whatever happens, at least we won’t be playing nurse maid to a committed Real Madrid player, whose been injured as much as he’s been fit… seen as a mortal sin by some of our fans!!!