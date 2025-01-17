Real Madrid gets serious about poaching Arsenal star in the summer

William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid is continuing to target William Saliba for a summer transfer, as the French defender excels at Arsenal. Saliba has established himself as a key figure for the Gunners, becoming one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet. However, his impressive performances have naturally attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs, with Madrid positioning themselves as serious contenders for his signature.

Saliba is an ambitious player who aspires to win major trophies, a goal that could prove challenging to achieve at Arsenal in the short term. By contrast, Real Madrid’s track record as the most successful club in football history, with a habit of collecting silverware almost every season, makes them an appealing destination for any player with such aspirations.

While Arsenal is determined to keep the centre-back, they are aware of the risk of losing him if the club does not start delivering tangible success soon. According to Foot Mercato, Madrid is already laying the groundwork for a potential move by engaging in discussions with Saliba’s representatives. The Spanish giants aim to convince him that a switch to the Bernabeu would help him fulfil his ambitions.

The report suggests that if these discussions yield positive results, Madrid would then make a formal approach to Arsenal. For the Gunners, this could present a significant challenge, especially given Madrid’s financial power and the prestige they offer.

Saliba’s undeniable quality and potential have made him one of the best defenders in the world at just 23 years old. Arsenal’s ability to hold onto him may hinge on their competitiveness in the coming seasons. While the club is making progress under Arteta, a lack of trophies could make it difficult to resist overtures from a club like Madrid.

If Arsenal hopes to retain Saliba, they will need to demonstrate their ambition by continuing to challenge for titles and providing the platform for him to achieve his goals. Otherwise, they may struggle to match the allure of Real Madrid, a club synonymous with success on the biggest stage.