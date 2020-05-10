Real Madrid give Arsenal deadline to seal Ceballos-Aubameyang transfer 

Real Madrid has set a deadline for Arsenal to accept their bid to swap Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in the Mirror.

Los Blancos are interested in signing the Arsenal top scorer this summer as he edges closer to the final year of his Arsenal contract.

Aubameyang will be out of contract at the end of next season, but he is targeting a move away from London this summer and his preference is for a team that is playing in the Champions League.

Real Madrid has struggled for goals this season as Luka Jovic continues to struggle in his first season and Zinedine Zidane has opened the door for a more reliable scorer like Aubameyang to come in.

The report claims that Los Blancos have set a June 15 deadline for Arsenal to accept their offer for the striker and they are open to the option of a swap deal with Dani Ceballos involved.

Teams are preparing to make more swap deals in the next transfer window as finance will become tight due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ceballos reportedly wants a return to Spain, but the Spaniard will need assurances of playing time which he can get if he remains at Arsenal.

It is unclear if Arsenal would accept a swap deal or ask for cash for the player deal so that they can sign a replacement for their top scorer.