Real Madrid give Arsenal target an ultimatum for this summer

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who now faces an ultimatum regarding his future.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been one of the standout players in the Madrid squad, even though he plays as the second choice.

Last season, he played a prominent role in their success in La Liga and the Champions League while Thibaut Courtois was injured.

When the Belgian returned, Lunin became a second choice again, and he is now looking to leave to get more game time.

Although he says he is committed to Madrid, he still has not signed a new contract, and his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Madrid wants him to stay and has offered him a new deal until 2029, but he has not put pen to paper yet.

The Spanish club knows this is one of the best times for them to sell him and is eager for him to make a decision on his future.

A report in AS reveals Madrid has told Lunin that he must sign a new deal or accept an offer to leave this summer because they will not allow him to leave as a free agent next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lunin will be a fine addition to our squad, and he has a lot of experience winning trophies. However, he would not want to be second choice behind David Raya.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…