Real Madrid has contacted Arsenal to ask about signing key player

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, with reports of growing interest from Spain. Arsenal are keen to retain him after two strong seasons, with the defender becoming an important part of their squad.

Madrid are assessing options at left back, and Arsenal are aware that interest from Europe’s biggest clubs could grow quickly. Calafiori is settled in North London, but his future could be influenced by any formal approach.

Real Madrid Left Back Interest

Madrid reportedly want a new left back, and Jose Mourinho is said to view Calafiori as a strong option. He believes the Italian would suit their plans as they look to rebuild and return to winning major trophies.

Arsenal are not keen to lose one of their key defenders and would resist any attempt to prise him away this summer. They value his consistency and development since arriving at the Emirates.

Arsenal Stance on a Possible Transfer

Calafiori has become a key figure in Arsenal’s defence and is considered an important long-term asset by the club. His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the top left-sided defenders in Europe.

According to Sport Witness, Real Madrid have already made contact to signal their interest in the defender as they consider options to strengthen their squad. The report adds that Arsenal remain reluctant to sanction a sale due to his importance to their plans.

Calafiori is happy at Arsenal, but interest from elite clubs could test his future in the coming months, and any decision will depend on sporting ambition and playing time.

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