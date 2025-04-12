Real Madrid has postponed their plans to land Arsenal star

Arsenal fans will breathe a sigh of relief following the latest developments regarding Real Madrid’s pursuit of William Saliba. The Spanish giants have been monitoring the French centre-back for several seasons and had been tipped to move for him in the near future. However, according to a new report from The Athletic, that interest has been postponed, giving the Gunners some much-needed breathing space.

Saliba has developed into one of the finest defenders in Europe since finally breaking into Arsenal’s first team following a series of loan spells. His composure on the ball, strength in duels, and excellent reading of the game have made him undroppable under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been built around him, and his absence in the latter stages of last season was widely seen as a major reason the team fell short in the title race.

Given his rise in stature, it was no surprise to see clubs like Real Madrid circling. Saliba’s recent comments about wanting to win trophies to be recognised as one of the world’s best only fuelled speculation that he might be tempted by the lure of a move to the Bernabéu. Madrid has a long-standing tradition of signing elite-level defenders, and Saliba fits the profile perfectly.

His performance in the first leg of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Madrid in midweek only strengthened that view. Saliba was calm, assured, and dominant throughout, further cementing his status as one of Europe’s most complete centre-backs.

The same report now claims that Real Madrid is targeting the summer of 2026 as a potential time to reignite their interest, possibly anticipating changes in their own defensive line-up or waiting for Saliba’s contract situation to evolve.

For Arsenal, this delay is a gift. It offers the club more time to secure Saliba’s future with a new long-term deal and continue building around him. Losing a player of his calibre would be a massive blow, especially to a direct European rival.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…