Real Madrid have seemingly quit their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly conceded defeat in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish international has been on Arsenal’s radar for a few years. A deal to bring him to North London this summer was finally agreed in principle back in January, however, the club has yet to make an official announcement. The delay meant that other clubs began exploring a potential hijack, with Real Madrid in particular being heavily linked.

Via the latest reports, however, the Spanish giants have ditched Zubimendi and are already considering alternatives. According to AS, “discouraging news out of England” for Real Madrid means they will now start considering other options. The reports suggest the Gunners are very relaxed over the midfielder’s situation, even though the contracts have not yet been signed. The club remains optimistic, having laid the groundwork for his move last winter.

As a result, Real Madrid will shift their focus elsewhere, which includes assessing Xabi Alonso’s style of play at the Club World Cup and waiting for more players to become available in the market.

What has delayed Arsenal’s move?

Despite laying much of the groundwork for a move in January, the club have failed to announce his signature thus far. The situation is somewhat bizarre, considering Arsenal only need to trigger his release clause, bypassing traditional negotiations over a transfer fee in the process.

A report last week shed more light on the delay, citing Real Sociedad as the reason. The Spanish club reportedly want the deal to be completed in July due to accounting reasons. In addition, Arsenal will pay slightly more than the release clause. The Gunners are keen to cover the payment in instalments, meaning they will pay an extra £4 million on top of his £51 million clause. It remains unclear whether this payment structure has contributed to the delay.

Zubimendi set to join pre-season

Pre-season kicks off in late July, meaning Zubimendi will likely be part of preparations early on. That would significantly boost his chances of starting the season strongly, gaining familiarity with Mikel Arteta’s style of play and building healthy relationships with his new teammates.

Thoughts Gooners? Will Zubimendi be Arsenal’s first signing of the season?

Benjamin Kenneth

