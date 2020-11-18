Real Madrid hopes Arsenal makes a move for midfield star

El Confidencial per the Sun claims that Real Madrid has placed Isco on the transfer market and the Spanish champions are hoping that Arsenal comes in for him.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu with Zinedine Zidane now considering other players ahead of him.

He is a player that can deliver the goods for any top European team and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal before now.

The report states that the midfielder was a transfer target of the Gunners in 2019 when Unai Emery was still the club’s boss.

The Gunners faced competition from Manchester City at the time, the Citizens had Mikel Arteta as their assistant manager then.

The Spaniard has since become the manager of Arsenal and he is still looking to sign Isco, according to the report.

It adds that Arsenal isn’t the only team that wants to sign him in England.

A reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton has also been touted, so Madrid is hoping that a bidding war will ensue and both teams will battle to sign him.

It remains unclear if the Gunners will keep Dani Ceballos at the end of this season or if they will ditch him and make a move for Isco instead.