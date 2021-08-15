Real Madrid hoping to sell Arsenal target to raise funds for Mbappe

Arsenal has been given some hope in their bid to sign Martin Odegaard as Real Madrid looks for funds to add Kylian Mbappe to their squad this summer.

The Frenchman has long wanted to be a Madrid player and the Spanish club is also looking to add him to their squad.

It had been expected that he would join them on a free transfer next summer, but Le Parisien says Carlo Ancelotti has asked Los Blancos to sign him now.

They need funds with the report claiming that PSG is expecting an offer of around £100 million from them soon.

They are now desperate to offload some of their players and they see Arsenal target, Odegaard, as one option they can make money from.

The report claims that they expect to make £30 million from offloading the Norwegian.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he was in fine form as Arsenal struggled to finish the campaign in the European places.

Arsenal has remained interested in a move for him and after selling Joe Willock to Newcastle United, they have the money to sign him permanently.

Odegaard has always wanted to make a name for himself at Madrid, but he might be forced to accept that will never happen and move to the Emirates.