Real Madrid hoping to sell Arsenal target to raise funds for Mbappe

Arsenal has been given some hope in their bid to sign Martin Odegaard as Real Madrid looks for funds to add Kylian Mbappe to their squad this summer.
The Frenchman has long wanted to be a Madrid player and the Spanish club is also looking to add him to their squad.
It had been expected that he would join them on a free transfer next summer, but Le Parisien says Carlo Ancelotti has asked Los Blancos to sign him now.
They need funds with the report claiming that PSG is expecting an offer of around £100 million from them soon.
They are now desperate to offload some of their players and they see Arsenal target, Odegaard, as one option they can make money from.
The report claims that they expect to make £30 million from offloading the Norwegian.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he was in fine form as Arsenal struggled to finish the campaign in the European places.
Arsenal has remained interested in a move for him and after selling Joe Willock to Newcastle United, they have the money to sign him permanently.
Odegaard has always wanted to make a name for himself at Madrid, but he might be forced to accept that will never happen and move to the Emirates.
For once it looks like we hold the cards on this one. Low ball RM with a take it or leave it offer.
If they refuse, we simply move on to a better target.
Knowing Arteta and Edu, they’ll probably offer 10mil more than what RM are asking with a $1 buy back clause.
Come on man dont sell Edu & Arteta short, am pretty sure he will go back to madrid after 2 seasons for free
Even in these cash strapped debt ridden post Covid days big clubs still have to by a mega marque player to placate the fans. Chelsea and Lukaku. United with Sancho and Varane City after Kane. PSG and Messi and so Mbappe and Real Madrid.
But to buy these Mega clubs have to offload players and Odegaard valued at 50mill two seasons ago could fall in our lap for just north of 30 mill.
23, loyal, low maintenance consistent with good resale he fits the profile of the new Arsenal player perfectly and has already had time at the club.
Seems odds on.
What a great way for Fraudteta to finish his Arsenal career – sign a player that can help the club and then quit to help the club further by leaving room for an actual manager who could actually achieve something more than a top 8-top 20 finish.
Odegaard alone won’t add enough creativity but add Aouar as well would be much better