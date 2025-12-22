Real Madrid inserts release clause into contract of Arsenal target

Arsenal’s interest in Víctor Valdepeñas became public following his recent first-team debut for Real Madrid, but the defender has been monitored by the Gunners for a considerable period. His appearance at senior level only served to confirm a belief already held in north London that he is among the most promising young talents currently emerging from La Liga.

Arsenal regard Valdepeñas as one of the standout prospects within Spanish football and have followed his development closely through the Real Madrid academy system. He has been a regular presence across various age groups and is widely viewed as a player capable of making the step up permanently in the future. His progression has been steady, and his first team involvement was seen as a significant milestone in his career.

Arsenal Interest and Player Development

Despite his progress, there remains uncertainty surrounding his long-term role at Real Madrid. Valdepeñas is keen to continue his development and understands the importance of regular opportunities at senior level. Should his involvement be limited to emergencies only, the defender may consider a move elsewhere to ensure his growth is not stalled.

Arsenal’s continued interest reflects their belief in his potential, particularly after seeing him tested at the highest level. However, a move to north London would not automatically guarantee an easier pathway. Arsenal’s defensive options are already filled with established players, meaning competition for minutes would remain intense. Any decision would therefore require careful consideration from the player and his representatives.

Real Madrid Act to Protect Asset

Real Madrid is fully aware of Arsenal’s admiration and has taken steps to protect their position. According to AS, the Spanish club has offered Valdepeñas a new contract as a clear indication of their confidence in his development and long-term value to the team. That agreement includes a release clause set at around €50 million, a figure designed to deter potential suitors from making an immediate approach.

The move underlines Madrid’s desire to retain control of one of its most highly rated academy players. While Arsenal remain interested, the new contract represents a significant obstacle. Valdepeñas now finds himself at a crossroads, balancing loyalty and opportunity as both clubs assess the next stage of his promising career.