Real Madrid is actively trying to ruin Arsenal’s plan for Spanish midfielder

Arsenal remains determined to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, but they now face a major challenge from Real Madrid. The Gunners have been long-time admirers of the Real Sociedad midfielder and see this transfer window as a second chance to secure his signature after failing to do so last summer.

During the last summer transfer window, Liverpool was on the verge of triggering Zubimendi’s release clause after agreeing on personal terms. However, the deal fell through as the player ultimately decided against paying the clause himself, which was a requirement set by Real Sociedad. This allowed Arsenal to stay in the race, but now another heavyweight has entered the picture.

A report from Team Talk claims that Real Madrid has now turned their attention to Zubimendi as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season. With long-term replacements needed for the likes of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, Madrid sees Zubimendi as a strong candidate to join their squad.

This puts Arsenal in a difficult position, as Madrid’s stature and the appeal of staying in La Liga could be strong factors in Zubimendi’s decision. If Arsenal is serious about landing him, they will need to act quickly, not only meeting his release clause but also presenting a compelling case for why North London is the best destination for his career.

With competition heating up, Arsenal must move decisively if they want to avoid missing out on one of their top midfield targets yet again.