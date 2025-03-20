Real Madrid is advancing in a bid to hijack Arsenal’s move for midfielder

Real Madrid could reportedly hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Martín Zubimendi, despite the Gunners’ determined efforts to secure his signature.

The midfielder has been among the best in his position in European football for some time. Last summer, Liverpool were prepared to trigger his release clause, but the deal ultimately did not materialise. Zubimendi was required to personally deposit the funds into La Liga’s account in order to activate his release clause; however, he was unwilling to buy out his contract at Real Sociedad.

Now, the Spaniard is expected to be far more open to a move, and Arsenal are preparing to reignite their interest in securing his services. Arsenal club have been long-time admirers of the midfielder and view him as a key addition to strengthen their squad.

However, this time, Arsenal face a serious challenger in Real Madrid, who have reportedly entered the race for his signature. According to The Daily Mail, Los Blancos have been closely monitoring his performances this season and are increasingly confident that they can persuade him to remain in Spain. Given Real Madrid’s stature and their ability to offer him a place in one of the most prestigious squads in world football, they pose a significant threat to Arsenal’s hopes of securing the player.

While Arsenal have the advantage of being managed by a Spanish coach in Mikel Arteta, and the presence of fellow Spaniard Mikel Merino could be a positive factor, Zubimendi may still prefer to continue his career in La Liga rather than move to the Premier League. Real Madrid’s appeal, both in terms of their domestic dominance and their European pedigree, could prove decisive in his decision-making process.

With Zubimendi enjoying an outstanding season, it is no surprise that multiple clubs are showing strong interest in him. Arsenal is not the only team that recognises his quality, and if they are to successfully bring him to the Emirates, they must be prepared for serious competition.

