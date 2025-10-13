Real Madrid is already collecting information about Arsenal teenager

Max Dowman has already emerged as one of the most promising talents within the Arsenal senior squad, despite being only 15 years old. The Gunners are carefully managing his introduction to first-team football, recognising both his considerable potential and the time he has to develop into a long-term asset for the club.

Arsenal Nurturing a Teenage Talent

Although Dowman is still very young, he has been competing regularly for England’s youth teams, gaining valuable experience against some of the best young players and teams internationally. This exposure has not gone unnoticed, with scouts from elite clubs across Europe monitoring his development closely. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are among those tracking Dowman, placing him on a list of teenagers they are considering as part of their long-term strategy to strengthen the squad with the world’s top young talents.

While a move to a club of Real Madrid’s stature represents the dream of many aspiring footballers, Dowman appears comfortable continuing his development in London. Arsenal have laid out a clear pathway for him to gradually increase his involvement in first-team action, ensuring that he can grow within a familiar environment while minimising the pressures that come with such early attention.

Balancing Potential and Patience

The club’s approach highlights the importance of patience when managing exceptionally young players. Dowman is not yet a regular starter for Arsenal’s senior team, but the structure in place allows him to develop his skills at a steady pace while competing at high levels with the England youth teams. By providing regular training opportunities alongside seasoned professionals, Arsenal aim to prepare him for a sustained and impactful career at the top level.

Interest from elite European clubs, including Real Madrid, underscores the high regard in which Dowman is held internationally. However, with a clear development plan and gradual integration into the first team, Arsenal are confident that the youngster can continue to flourish in London, potentially becoming a key figure in the squad for many years to come.

