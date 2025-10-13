Real Madrid is already collecting information about Arsenal teenager

Max Dowman has already emerged as one of the most promising talents within the Arsenal senior squad, despite being only 15 years old. The Gunners are carefully managing his introduction to first-team football, recognising both his considerable potential and the time he has to develop into a long-term asset for the club.
Arsenal Nurturing a Teenage Talent
Although Dowman is still very young, he has been competing regularly for England’s youth teams, gaining valuable experience against some of the best young players and teams internationally. This exposure has not gone unnoticed, with scouts from elite clubs across Europe monitoring his development closely. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are among those tracking Dowman, placing him on a list of teenagers they are considering as part of their long-term strategy to strengthen the squad with the world’s top young talents.
While a move to a club of Real Madrid’s stature represents the dream of many aspiring footballers, Dowman appears comfortable continuing his development in London. Arsenal have laid out a clear pathway for him to gradually increase his involvement in first-team action, ensuring that he can grow within a familiar environment while minimising the pressures that come with such early attention.
Balancing Potential and Patience
The club’s approach highlights the importance of patience when managing exceptionally young players. Dowman is not yet a regular starter for Arsenal’s senior team, but the structure in place allows him to develop his skills at a steady pace while competing at high levels with the England youth teams. By providing regular training opportunities alongside seasoned professionals, Arsenal aim to prepare him for a sustained and impactful career at the top level.
Interest from elite European clubs, including Real Madrid, underscores the high regard in which Dowman is held internationally. However, with a clear development plan and gradual integration into the first team, Arsenal are confident that the youngster can continue to flourish in London, potentially becoming a key figure in the squad for many years to come.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Am not surprised the cemetery of talents circling young Dowman.
But Odegaard should warn the kid, as the Norwegian was equally talented at such a tender age but his development was disrupted by the Bernabeu giant.
Even with Odegaard father getting a coaching position in the academy as part of the deal for the young Norwegian joining Real Madrid it still didn’t work
Signing at 16 for the cemetery of talents,
Odegaard trained with the first team but played youth team games. Probably a good idea in theory, but in our Captain own words ‘ I never quitè fit in with either group.
Odegarrd wasn’t good enough
Hence look what Real have won since he left compared to him lol
Maybe any player who has worked under Arteta can have a word with the kid that at Real your win a title or CL
At Arsenal you won’t