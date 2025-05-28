Real Madrid is circling outstanding Arsenal star as contract talks stall

Arsenal could soon face a significant setback as they struggle to secure one of their brightest young talents on a new contract. The club’s inability to make headway in negotiations may leave them vulnerable to losing a key asset.

At one point, it appeared certain that both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly would commit their futures to the club. The duo have enjoyed regular minutes this season and emerged as vital players for Arsenal’s first team. In particular, Lewis-Skelly has impressed to such an extent that he earned a senior cap for England, further underlining his rapid development and the value he brings to the team.

Lewis-Skelly’s Rise to Prominence

Lewis-Skelly has made the left-back role his own, becoming a consistent performer and a dependable figure in the Arsenal lineup. His tactical awareness, composure on the ball and maturity beyond his years have been praised throughout the season. Given this rise, Arsenal are understandably eager to tie him down to a long-term contract that reflects his importance to the club’s present and future ambitions.

Despite their efforts, however, talks between the club and Lewis-Skelly’s representatives appear to have stalled. This delay is causing concern among those at the Emirates, especially as interest from abroad continues to mount.

Real Madrid Circling as Talks Stall

According to The Guardian, the Gunners now face serious competition from Real Madrid, who are reportedly keen to bring Lewis-Skelly to Spain. The Spanish giants are well-known for targeting young, high-potential players and could offer both financial incentives and the appeal of playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

Arsenal must act swiftly and decisively. Lewis-Skelly has proven his value through consistent and mature performances, and securing him to a new deal would not only protect a vital player but also send a strong message about the club’s commitment to retaining and developing top talent.

Losing such a key figure to a rival club, particularly one of Madrid’s stature, would be a major blow. If Arsenal are serious about competing at the highest level, renewing Lewis-Skelly’s contract must become an immediate priority.

