Real Madrid is circling outstanding Arsenal star as contract talks stall

Arsenal could soon face a significant setback as they struggle to secure one of their brightest young talents on a new contract. The club’s inability to make headway in negotiations may leave them vulnerable to losing a key asset.
At one point, it appeared certain that both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly would commit their futures to the club. The duo have enjoyed regular minutes this season and emerged as vital players for Arsenal’s first team. In particular, Lewis-Skelly has impressed to such an extent that he earned a senior cap for England, further underlining his rapid development and the value he brings to the team.
Lewis-Skelly’s Rise to Prominence
Lewis-Skelly has made the left-back role his own, becoming a consistent performer and a dependable figure in the Arsenal lineup. His tactical awareness, composure on the ball and maturity beyond his years have been praised throughout the season. Given this rise, Arsenal are understandably eager to tie him down to a long-term contract that reflects his importance to the club’s present and future ambitions.
Despite their efforts, however, talks between the club and Lewis-Skelly’s representatives appear to have stalled. This delay is causing concern among those at the Emirates, especially as interest from abroad continues to mount.
Real Madrid Circling as Talks Stall
According to The Guardian, the Gunners now face serious competition from Real Madrid, who are reportedly keen to bring Lewis-Skelly to Spain. The Spanish giants are well-known for targeting young, high-potential players and could offer both financial incentives and the appeal of playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.
Arsenal must act swiftly and decisively. Lewis-Skelly has proven his value through consistent and mature performances, and securing him to a new deal would not only protect a vital player but also send a strong message about the club’s commitment to retaining and developing top talent.
Losing such a key figure to a rival club, particularly one of Madrid’s stature, would be a major blow. If Arsenal are serious about competing at the highest level, renewing Lewis-Skelly’s contract must become an immediate priority.
Same thing is being said about Nwaneri…stalled contract talks and then interest from other clubs.
It’s either their agents are leaking this to the press force Arsenal’s hand or there’s something about game time (especially in Nwaneri’s case) that’s sticking out.
Obi Martin, Hutchinson and Heaven easily come to mind. Youngsters who left due to game time.Never mind Biereth.
How on Earth Odegaard would stink up the place for 90 painful minutes while Nwaneri watches on is a mystery that even the player might be wondering at.
Let’s hope they both sign for all our sakes as Lewis Skelly has become my favourite Arsenal player
And Arsenal’s next player off the conveyor belt is a certain Max Dowman. Now I know he’s only 15, but from what I’ve seen of him for the academy side and the England under 17 side, this boy looks the real deal.
Our club needs to be very careful, what good’s having this lorded up academy if our team don’t benefit from it. The amount of player’s that are slipping through the net, and if it keeps on growing questions need to be asked of this club from owners right down to the manager.
We can all see what a 17 years old Yammal is doing at Barcelona because they know his worth not minding his tender age. So many upcoming youngsters have slipped through Arsenal fingers to seek new challenges , and many others will do the same soon…Nwaneri has the Vibes and potentials of a Yammal, but Arteta would not give him enough chance, but as for Lewis Skelly, I don’t know his grievances’ cos he is a regular player. Something is not right.
Well Chairman Gallant,
If your right in your assumption that something is not right, maybe Arteta is the problem regarding academy players.
Because the likes of Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri got more game time because of the issues Arsenal were having through out the season. And while Lewis Skelly has rightly established himself in the first team, Arteta’s reluctance to bring on Nwaneri in the PSG game when we needed a goal is more open to question.
For me if both Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri are having problems at Arsenal, and it’s only rumours at this stage, then that’ll be a concern going forward.
It’s such a shame Derek that you are looking at negatives most of the time. I went to a pre season game and who was in the squad? MLS and Nwaneri. It’s hardly the case that Arteta wasn’t recognising the importance of those 2 coming through. As Calafiori has been injured half the season, Skelly has shown his worth but has he benched Calafiori in the process? That remains to be seen. As Jax has pointed out, does Nwaneri need a bit of reining in? These are 17/18 yrs old and are still learning the ropes, no matter how talented they are
Gen Z players should be patient to avoid burn out as their time shall come.I think Arteta learnt a lot on rushed Wilsher whose career ended faster before seeing the sun, Saka should be managed well also to avoid such happenings.Let young players be patient or else they are going no where.
How many upcoming talents have slipped through the Arsenal net ? Apart from Biereth who is playing in a top division in France, the ones that have left are still too young to be anything other than talented but impatient. Getting a couple of games this season at Utd doesn’t automatically make them the next superstar. There is still plenty of work to be done.
Well SueP,
You say that the two that went to United haven’t had much game time and I agree with you. Then that begs the question, why didn’t they commit to Arsenal then. Could it be that they see a better route to the United starting 11, than they saw at Arsenal.
And as for your other post concerning Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri being used in pre-season, well that’s hardly surprising is it. It’s pre-season so it makes sense to take a look at them. But even during the season some academy player’s get to train with the first teamer’s. But you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll never make it to the first team.
And in my piece I did say that it is just rumours at this stage about Skelly and Nwaneri.
Derek
They probably did see a better career path – considering Utd are a shadow of their former selves and could easily have more game time. That said, ManU will be spending big bucks to claw their way back and leaving Arsenal could all be in vain if they’re overlooked. Not easy being a youngster coming through
Yes it does make sense to look at them. They also got game time so weren’t bench warmers and with a little patience on their part, both have every chance of making the big time a regular reality.
We’ve had some outstanding left backs over the past 45 years, and this lad looks like he’ll be right up there with them. Give him a good long deal Berta.
Let us hope all this is just media talk, probably spiced up by player agents. However, if true, I would not let off management and the Board from blame. It is disheartening to see academy talents zoom off to other clubs to gain playing time (though Obi Martins is yet to gain, from leaving Arsenal for Manchester United).
Like dgr8xt opines, why did Arteta not see it fitting to play Nwaneri in place of Odegaard, who seemed to have lost the sparkling form he had before injury?
Should the club fail to win the EPL or a major trophy next season, I see a deluge of talent leaving the ambition-less Arsenal!
Jagombe,
I have you right, another trophy less season and some of the player’s are going to get itchy feet.
I don’t think win rates and win the dog will cut it for much longer. 🙄🤦♂️👍
Arteta regularly gets criticism for his so called “man management”. The possible reason Nwaneri might not have played so often lately is because he’s (reportedly) been making pitch time demands, and Arteta’s letting him know his place.
Nwaneri was the reason we didn’t miss Saka as we should have done.
He was firmly rooted to the bench and only brought in for 5 mins in games while our captain fantastic played the worst football of his career. Do you assume he’s blind to all this? I think not. If fans can notice it, surely the player himself will notice even more.
Now we want him to just accept it and commit another 5 years of his career to the club in the face of such favouritism without seeking any assurances?
I don’t blame him at all.
Man management looms in the background, an ongoing issue at our club.
Interesting to see this year how Arteta manages the squad.
We will have fantastic depth, and competition for many places. No excuse about rotating players, this year injuries plagued us.
However, next year should see more rotation and lessening the chances for injury, no need to overplay 16 players.