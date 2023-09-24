Real Madrid is happy that Arsenal beat them to summer signing

Kai Havertz’s move to Arsenal in the last transfer window over a potential transfer to Real Madrid has garnered attention. When Arsenal secured his signing, there was some scepticism among fans, and the transfer didn’t generate significant media buzz.

However, according to a report from AS, Havertz’s performances at Arsenal have not met expectations, and Real Madrid is reportedly relieved they did not sign the German midfielder. This suggests that, in hindsight, they believe they made the right decision in not pursuing the transfer.

Player transfers in football can be unpredictable, and a player’s performance at a new club may not always match the expectations or potential that led to the signing. It’s essential to remember that player form can fluctuate, and opinions on a transfer can change over time. Havertz’s situation at Arsenal may evolve in the future, and it remains to be seen how he adapts and performs at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has to prove he is a good signing in the season’s remaining games.

He is not a popular signing and his poor start to his time in North London means he has his work cut out in proving his worth.

However, we have seen Mikel Arteta revive the career of many players and we back him to bring the best out of the German.

But we do not expect the gaffer to blindly continue to field the former Chelsea man if his form does not improve soon.

Havertz has been in the Premier League long enough to perform better, and he knows this.

