Real Madrid is now competing with Arsenal for La Liga star

At the start of the January transfer window, Arsenal reportedly attempted to secure a deal for Martin Zubimendi, with the plan to allow him to remain at Real Sociedad for the rest of the season. The Gunners were keen to gain an advantage over their competitors in the race for the Spanish midfielder, who has been attracting significant interest from top European clubs.

Zubimendi was previously close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Reds were ultimately unable to convince him to make the switch to Anfield. With the season nearing its conclusion, Liverpool are expected to revive their interest in the midfielder, but Arsenal are determined to win the race for his signature.

To gain an edge over their rivals, the Gunners attempted to finalise an early agreement in January. By doing so, they hoped to ensure that Zubimendi would be committed to joining them ahead of the summer transfer window. However, Arsenal now faces a new and formidable competitor in their pursuit of the midfielder.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal must now contend with Real Madrid, who have emerged as serious contenders for Zubimendi’s signature. The Spanish giants are actively searching for reinforcements in midfield and consider Zubimendi to be an ideal long-term addition to their squad. Given Madrid’s reputation and dominance in Spanish football, they could present a strong case to persuade the midfielder to remain in La Liga rather than making the switch to the Premier League.

For Arsenal, securing Zubimendi would be a significant boost as they look to strengthen their midfield options. The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent performers in La Liga, and his technical ability, composure, and defensive qualities make him a natural successor to Thomas Partey, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

Additionally, Arsenal will also need to find a replacement for Jorginho, whose contract situation means he could leave in the summer. With both Partey and Jorginho possibly departing, the Gunners may need to sign more than one midfielder when the transfer window reopens. Zubimendi would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but Arsenal must act decisively to fend off competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool.