Real Madrid is now open to selling Arsenal target

Arsenal has received a positive development in their pursuit of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper is contemplating his future after being offered a new contract by Real Madrid.

Lunin saw significant playing time last season due to Thibaut Courtois’ long-term injury, but he was benched upon the Belgian’s return, including for the Champions League final.

Now, Lunin is seriously considering a move away from Madrid, despite their desire to retain him with a new contract offer.

At Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly unhappy with his current situation, prompting the Gunners to seek a high-quality replacement should he depart.

Lunin is viewed as a promising option, and Arsenal’s chances of signing him have improved.

According to a report in The Sun, Real Madrid has decided they will not block Lunin’s exit if he receives an attractive offer, thus opening the door for Arsenal to make a move for the goalkeeper.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lunin is a stunning goalkeeper who did well when he was in goal for Madrid last season, but it would be tough to convince him to leave Los Blancos and become a second-choice at the Emirates.

Unless we can assure him that he will compete for the number one spot with Raya.

