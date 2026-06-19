Real Madrid is now open to the sale of long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Rodrygo for an extended period and were interested in signing him last summer, with Real Madrid now said to be open to selling the Brazilian forward, according to Mirror Football.

The Gunners have maintained a long-standing interest in the player, who has at times struggled to secure consistent minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu. His situation could become more complicated depending on how the squad is shaped under new managerial plans, with uncertainty surrounding his role once he returns from injury.

Rodrygo Future Under Discussion

Rodrygo remains under contract at Real Madrid, but reports suggest the club could be prepared to consider offers as they look to balance their squad following significant investment in recent transfer windows. Madrid have strengthened their squad with both major signings and free agents, which may increase competition for places in attacking positions.

There is also uncertainty over how he will fit into the tactical plans moving forward, with the club potentially reassessing the depth and balance of their forward line. Once fully fit, Rodrygo would be expected to compete for his place, although increased competition could influence his long-term future.

Arsenal Interest And Transfer Considerations

Arsenal are understood to view Rodrygo as a long-term target, and he remains one of the attacking profiles they have followed closely in recent seasons. His technical ability and versatility across the forward line are believed to be qualities that appeal to the club’s recruitment strategy.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their interest, as several other top European clubs are also believed to be monitoring his situation. Any decision on a potential move may depend on both his recovery from injury and Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate a transfer.

For now, it remains unclear whether Arsenal would move immediately or wait for him to return to full fitness before making a formal approach, as they continue to assess their attacking options ahead of future transfer windows.

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