Real Madrid is now prepared to cash in on Arsenal’s target

Eduardo Camavinga could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, a development that would be welcomed by Arsenal, who have monitored the French midfielder for some time. His quality, versatility and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option for clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal are understood to be assessing whether a move would be possible should the player become available. According to Yahoo Sports, the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign Camavinga and are currently evaluating the opportunity to secure his signature.

Arsenal Interest Grows

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration of the midfielder. Several leading clubs reportedly believe Camavinga would make an outstanding addition to their squads, given his technical ability, composure and capacity to influence matches in a variety of roles.

Interest in the player has remained strong as he continues working to maintain his place among Europe’s elite talents. Arsenal, however, are said to be pressing ahead, aware that opportunities to sign a player of his calibre do not arise often.

Madrid Open To Exit

Arsenal may now have been handed encouragement, with reports suggesting Real Madrid have opened the door to a possible departure this summer. As reported by Fichajes, frustration has grown within the Spanish club, and his red card against Bayern Munich this week is said to have accelerated the possibility of an exit from the Bernabeu at the end of the term.

The report adds that Madrid now views this as an ideal moment to sell, as Camavinga remains young and highly valued in the market. That combination could allow them to command a substantial transfer fee while reshaping their squad.

For Arsenal, fresh additions are expected to be considered once the season concludes, and Camavinga would represent an elite signing capable of immediately raising the squad’s level. His arrival would add depth, quality and athleticism to Mikel Arteta’s options.

However, any deal would come at a high cost. With multiple clubs interested and Real Madrid unlikely to lower their demands, Arsenal would need to commit a huge fee if they are serious about bringing the Frenchman to the Emirates.