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Real Madrid is now serious about adding Arsenal man to their squad

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid pursued a move for William Saliba for a long time, but the Frenchman committed his future to Arsenal, and the Spanish side is now targeting his defensive partner.

Gabriel has been one of the best defenders in Europe over the last few seasons, and the Brazilian has helped lead Arsenal to many important wins in recent campaigns. The men at the Emirates consider him one of their greatest assets, and some supporters even argue that he is more important than Saliba.

Arsenal value Gabriel highly, which means any approach for the defender would immediately become one of the major stories of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid turn attention to Gabriel

Real Madrid are believed to admire the defender and view him as the right profile for their squad, which has struggled over recent months and is expected to change ahead of next season.

The Spanish giants are understood to want fresh quality in defence, and Gabriel’s consistency, physical presence and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option as they look to strengthen key areas.

Arsenal stance on possible transfer

According to Sports Boom, Madrid’s interest is serious, and they will do their best to sign Gabriel in the summer, although they know Arsenal are not prepared to sell the defender.

That would make any potential move extremely difficult, but Real Madrid reportedly does not believe it would be impossible and is expected to test Arsenal’s resolve with a substantial offer.

Arsenal, however, are in a strong position and has little reason to part with one of their most reliable performers. Gabriel remains a central figure in the squad, and losing him would represent a significant setback.

Any negotiations would therefore require an offer of exceptional value before Arsenal would even consider a sale, particularly given the importance of defensive stability as they continue to compete for major honours.

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  2. I think I’ll count the number of Gabriel to RM rumour articles I see this summer. I was counting the Saliba to RM ones last year or so but I ran out of fingers and toes way too early in the process.

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