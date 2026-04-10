Real Madrid is now watching struggling Arsenal man

Myles Lewis Skelly could consider leaving Arsenal in the summer, with a leading European club now showing interest in securing his signature. The defender’s situation has changed significantly over the course of the current season, raising questions about his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Last term, the Englishman was the first choice left back, but that role has since been taken by Riccardo Calafiori. This shift in selection has reduced his opportunities, despite his previous importance to the squad and his strong performances when called upon.

Reduced Role at Arsenal

The arrival of Piero Hincapie has further impacted his standing within the team, pushing him down the pecking order. As a result, Lewis Skelly is now focused on regaining regular playing time, whether at Arsenal or elsewhere.

Having remained at the club during the January transfer window, the upcoming summer presents another opportunity for him to assess his options. Regular football will be a key factor in any decision he makes regarding his future.

Interest from Real Madrid

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are now showing interest in the defender, with Florentino Perez reportedly impressed by his development and performances from last season.

The Spanish club have a history of recruiting top English talent and may view Lewis Skelly as a valuable addition to their squad, which already includes players such as Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A move could appeal to the player if Real Madrid emerges as the most serious contender for his signature. From Arsenal’s perspective, a potential sale would also carry financial benefits, as any transfer fee would represent pure profit given his status as an academy-developed player.

The situation remains open, but with interest growing and opportunities limited, the summer window could prove decisive for Lewis Skelly’s future.