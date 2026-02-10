Real Madrid is ready to spoil Arsenal’s plans for Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield and have identified Sandro Tonali as a potential addition to their squad. The Gunners are expected to approach for his signature at the conclusion of this season, following persistent speculation surrounding the Italian international.

The midfielder was linked with a late move to Arsenal during the previous transfer window, and the club are believed to be doing their utmost to secure his services at the earliest opportunity. Tonali has established himself as a key figure at Newcastle United, a club widely regarded for its reluctance to part with its most influential players. Despite this, Newcastle are enduring a difficult campaign, which may force it to consider the departure of some of its top performers once the season concludes.

Arsenal’s strategy and ambitions

In this context, Tonali is expected to be among the players most likely to leave, with Arsenal hopeful of convincing him to join their ranks. The Gunners are confident that the Italian midfielder would play a pivotal role in their setup, adding quality and depth to the central areas of the pitch. Securing his signature would be considered a significant coup for Mikel Arteta and his team, further bolstering Arsenal’s ambitions domestically and in European competition.

However, the competition for Tonali’s services has intensified. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have now entered the race, recognising him as a highly promising talent. The Spanish club are reportedly scouting for high-calibre additions ahead of the summer transfer window, and Tonali has emerged as a priority target. This development represents a notable challenge for Arsenal, who must now contend with one of Europe’s most successful and resourceful clubs in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Factors shaping the transfer

Arsenal’s prospects of signing Tonali will likely hinge on a combination of Newcastle’s willingness to sell and the Italian’s personal preference. With interest mounting from both domestic and international giants, the coming months will be crucial in determining where Tonali will continue his career and which club secures one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders.