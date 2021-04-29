Real Madrid is selling Ceballos this summer and he could sign for another Premier League team

Dani Ceballos will have spent consecutive seasons at Arsenal at the end of this campaign but the Spaniard will return to Madrid pending a decision on his future.

Ideally, the midfielder should be joining Arsenal permanently, but it remains unclear if he has done well enough to earn that move.

Todofichajes reports that he no longer has a future at Madrid, especially because he wants to play regularly.

It then says that he will return to Spain only to have to find a new home, but appeared to rule out a likely return to Arsenal.

The Gunners will have a busy summer with several players leaving them and others joining.

Selling some of their current options will make funds available for signing Ceballos permanently, yet the report says the Gunners aren’t willing to pay the fee that Madrid would want.

It then adds that he has already shown Premier League teams what he can do and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he signs for another English side.

Ceballos’ second season at the Emirates hasn’t been as good as the first and that might be the reason why the Gunners aren’t so keen to keep him.