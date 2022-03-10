Real Madrid is still not convinced about keeping Arsenal target

Marco Asensio could leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Spanish attacker was linked with a Madrid exit in the last two transfer windows.

However, he eventually stayed put and has received the backing of Los Blancos manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician has been giving him many playing chances recently, and it seems he is now an important member of their team.

However, Todofichajes claims the club is still not convinced that it can trust the Spain international.

They are now looking to offload him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Madrid wants to sign at least one of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and they will not miss Asensio when he leaves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This development is good for Arsenal as the attacker remains on their radar.

The Gunners have a shortage of forwards and it would be made worse if Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave at the end of the season.

Asensio is not the most prolific player, but he could be a key man at the Emirates if we add him to our current squad.

Winning a Champions League place will make it easier for us to convince him to join.