Real Madrid is targeting two Arsenal stars in the same role

Real Madrid and Arsenal have conducted several transfer dealings over the years, and that relationship could continue as the Spanish side reportedly targets two players from the Gunners. The ongoing connection between the clubs has often facilitated negotiations, particularly when high-profile talent is involved.

Arsenal remain home to some of the most promising players in world football, combining smart recruitment with strong player development. Under Mikel Arteta, the club has built a squad capable of competing at the highest level, while also maintaining a reputation for nurturing emerging stars.

Real Madrid Target Key Arsenal Players

Despite Arsenal’s preference to retain their best assets, interest from Real Madrid presents a significant challenge. The Spanish club’s global stature means that few players are willing to reject the opportunity to join them, placing Arsenal in a potentially difficult position.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen to sign Myles Lewis Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori. Both players are regarded as important components of Arsenal’s current and future plans.

The report suggests that Madrid is prepared to test Arsenal’s resolve, with the Gunners determined to resist any approaches for their key players.

Arsenal Determined to Resist Offers

Lewis Skelly has recently demonstrated his versatility, proving capable of operating not only at left back but also in midfield. His adaptability and composure have made him an increasingly valuable option within the squad.

Arsenal are keen to retain both players and continue building around them as part of their long-term project. However, the financial strength and appeal of Real Madrid mean that any potential offer could place pressure on the club’s stance.

While Arsenal will aim to hold firm, there remains a possibility that a substantial bid could force them to consider their options. The upcoming transfer window is therefore expected to be a crucial period as both clubs assess their priorities and strategies.