Real Madrid is tempted to sign £117m Arsenal star

William Saliba’s heroics at Euro 2024 are a source of pride for Arsenal, but they could also lead to the loss of the defender.

The Frenchman is beginning to find the consistency he lacked on the international stage, and he could potentially win Euro 2024.

France has kept four clean sheets in the competition and has reached the semi-finals.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with a report on Fichajes claiming Real Madrid is interested in signing him.

Real Madrid is seeking the world’s best players and looking for defenders who will outlast the likes of Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, making Saliba a perfect target.

The report claims Saliba is not untouchable at Arsenal, and the Gunners will sell him for the right price.

A fee of around £117 million could be enough to lure him away from the Emirates, and Madrid is reportedly preparing to pay that much for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a player we should never sell, and we expect the club to turn down Madrid if they put in a bid.

However, Saliba could get his head turned by their interest, especially if we do not win trophies soon.

ADMIN COMMENT

