William Saliba’s heroics at Euro 2024 are a source of pride for Arsenal, but they could also lead to the loss of the defender.
The Frenchman is beginning to find the consistency he lacked on the international stage, and he could potentially win Euro 2024.
France has kept four clean sheets in the competition and has reached the semi-finals.
His form has not gone unnoticed, with a report on Fichajes claiming Real Madrid is interested in signing him.
Real Madrid is seeking the world’s best players and looking for defenders who will outlast the likes of Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba, making Saliba a perfect target.
The report claims Saliba is not untouchable at Arsenal, and the Gunners will sell him for the right price.
A fee of around £117 million could be enough to lure him away from the Emirates, and Madrid is reportedly preparing to pay that much for his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba is a player we should never sell, and we expect the club to turn down Madrid if they put in a bid.
However, Saliba could get his head turned by their interest, especially if we do not win trophies soon.
Nothing but journalistic speculation.
Hopefully Real will sign L Yoro and will not need to try and bring in world-class Saliba. Yoro is tipped to be the next big thing from defense in France, and some even say he could surpass Saliba, in time.
Arsenal can sell their Williams Saliba for say, £150m in transfer fee payable this summer. If Real Madrid comes to Arsenal for his signing.
They can reinvest the proceeds they’ve received from his sale to sign a new versatile top class cenre-back and another new top player and keep the balance.
But if the Blacos make their moves to sign Saliba early enough in the window. Which will allow Arsenal to have the ample time to sign a replacement to Saliba if Real Madrid does sign him eventually.
So therefore, Arsenal SHOULD be proactive to start searching for a top class quality CB for signing. Should in case RM comes calling to price away their priced asset of WS.
Should Arsenal have sold their former forward Alexis Sanches for £60m to Man City in a winter transfer window? But which they didn’t. After Pop Fuarduila’s Man City club side was ready to pay the money ti Arsene Winger’s Arsenal had agreed for Man City to sign Sanches.
At Arsenal, any Gunner can go for the right price but if he wants/accepts to leave Arsenal.
The hefty money that will be gotten from his sale can be reinvested to sign a new top quality replacement to him. And even could sign other new ones And the top Arsenal will reminde top. And could even perform better to win titles and win them.
I don’t have anything whatsoever against Saliba nor my club – Arsenal. But just a thought that came on me I have expressed.
If at all anything, I support Arsenal my club 100%.