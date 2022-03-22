Real Madrid is waiting for a bid from Arsenal for former Premier League star

Foot Mercato sensationally claimed some days ago that Arsenal is interested in signing former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard.

The attacker moved to Real Madrid in 2019 and he has been struggling to reproduce the form that made him one of the best players in the world at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish side has given him more than enough chances to prove his worth, but he is now struggling to play.

Carlo Ancelotti fields him in matches sparingly and a summer move is very much on the cards for the Belgian.

He enjoyed the best time of his career in the Premier League, and a return to the competition with Arsenal could help him get back to form.

Fichajes.com is now reporting that Madrid is expecting summer bids from his suitors and that includes Arsenal.

The Spanish club needs to get him off their books and they hope he would get a new home by the start of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are no longer the dumping ground for flops and that makes this rumour untrue.

Mikel Arteta has seen first-hand how “experienced” players have failed to deliver under him.

The Spaniard will be very careful not to add another flop to his squad because it could set back his team’s progress.

