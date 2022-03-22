Real Madrid is waiting for a bid from Arsenal for former Premier League star

Foot Mercato sensationally claimed some days ago that Arsenal is interested in signing former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard.
The attacker moved to Real Madrid in 2019 and he has been struggling to reproduce the form that made him one of the best players in the world at Stamford Bridge.
The Spanish side has given him more than enough chances to prove his worth, but he is now struggling to play.
Carlo Ancelotti fields him in matches sparingly and a summer move is very much on the cards for the Belgian.
He enjoyed the best time of his career in the Premier League, and a return to the competition with Arsenal could help him get back to form.
Fichajes.com is now reporting that Madrid is expecting summer bids from his suitors and that includes Arsenal.
The Spanish club needs to get him off their books and they hope he would get a new home by the start of next season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are no longer the dumping ground for flops and that makes this rumour untrue.
Mikel Arteta has seen first-hand how “experienced” players have failed to deliver under him.
The Spaniard will be very careful not to add another flop to his squad because it could set back his team’s progress.
Hazard, Coutinho… Let’s get Lukaku as well! And Aaron Ramsey. 🙈
Is it hard to believe eh cmon phewww
Nothing against hazard he was super at Chelsea but has been brutal at Madrid ,returning for first season overweight etc, arsenal should buy Timo Werner if they can he’s class and being waisted as a bench warmer and your only talking £50 million then we have money left if this £85 edu has y given to spend is even true cmon it’s the krankees were talking about here ,the ppl who give us enough to buy 2 players under £30 million then loans to come in after it but whatever I’d prefer Werner o ER hazard but that’s my oppion plus he’s still Chelsea at heart, he would go back in flash if the could sign players etc haha COYG
Put Pepe as striker sick saying it , putting a left footed player on the right with a left foot every pro defender knows he’s going to have to cut back to cross with his left stupid like, play him through the middle as striker lighting fast speed , control and can finish ,could become a Henry type player ,as Henry played left wing at juventus till Wenger made him a striker a thing the same should be done with Pepe he’s just waisting away on the bench with a huge price tag that you would be lucky to get £30 million now if that as no one unless the see what he could become as a striker starting from start to finish a feel sorry for him and us at times, Eddie’s good but cmon he’s to small not strong enough to be upfront on himself that’s why we need 2 upfront again as the Wenger days were….my own oppion each to there own. COYG