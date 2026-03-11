Real Madrid is weighing up a move for Arsenal star

Martin Odegaard has been one of the most influential players in the Arsenal squad in recent seasons, yet there is growing speculation that he could leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

The Norwegian midfielder remains the captain of the Gunners and is typically one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fully fit. His leadership on the pitch and ability to influence games have made him an essential figure within the squad.

Arsenal continues to regard Odegaard as a committed member of the team and a player capable of delivering significant value. His technical quality, creativity, and vision have helped drive the team’s attacking play, and he has often been central to the club’s strongest performances.

Injuries and Continued Importance

This season has not been without challenges for the midfielder, as injuries have occasionally disrupted his availability. Despite those setbacks, Odegaard has consistently demonstrated his quality whenever he has returned to the pitch.

When fully fit, he remains one of Arsenal’s most important players and someone the team relies on to influence matches in key moments. As the campaign enters its decisive phase, the Gunners will likely depend on their captain to provide leadership and creativity in the final weeks of the season.

His presence in midfield is often crucial to Arsenal’s style of play, and the club will expect him to deliver strong performances as they aim to finish the campaign on a positive note.

Transfer Interest Emerges Again

Speculation about a potential move away from Arsenal has surfaced several times in recent years. Barcelona has frequently been linked with an interest in signing the Norwegian international, and the Catalan club would theoretically have the resources to pursue such a move if the opportunity arose.

However, attention has now shifted towards another Spanish giant. According to Football Transfers, Real Madrid is considering re-signing the Norway captain and potentially making him an important part of their squad once again.

If such interest develops further, it could create an intriguing situation for Arsenal. For now, Odegaard remains a key figure at the club, but transfer rumours may continue to follow him as the season progresses.