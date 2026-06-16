Real Madrid joins Arsenal in the race for relegated star

Real Madrid have reportedly added Mateus Fernandes to their list of transfer targets ahead of the summer window. According to Team Talk, the Spanish giants have identified the midfielder as one of their priority signings, joining Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for his signature.

Fernandes emerged as one of the few positives in the West Ham side that suffered relegation from the Premier League this summer. Despite the club’s disappointing campaign, his individual performances attracted considerable attention, and he is not expected to remain with the Hammers in the Championship.

Growing Interest in Fernandes

Several leading clubs are now monitoring the midfielder’s situation closely. Manchester United had previously been viewed as Arsenal’s main competition for the player’s signature, but the number of interested parties has continued to increase as the transfer window progresses.

A move to Madrid could become a genuine possibility, with reports suggesting that Fernandes is among the players Jose Mourinho has recommended to the Spanish club. If that interest develops further, Real Madrid could provide serious competition for Arsenal in the pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Madrid Could Alter the Transfer Race

In recent weeks, Arsenal have not significantly intensified their efforts to secure Fernandes’ services. As a result, Manchester United had appeared to move ahead of the Gunners in the battle to complete a deal for the player.

However, the situation may now be changing. Real Madrid are expected to push for his signing before the transfer window closes, which could open the door for Fernandes to leave English football altogether in favour of a move to Spain.

Although several names remain under consideration as Madrid assess their transfer options, Fernandes is reportedly regarded as one of the most dependable candidates available. The club believe he possesses the qualities required to strengthen their squad, even though he was part of a team that was relegated from the Premier League.

The coming weeks could prove decisive in determining Fernandes’ future, with multiple European heavyweights continuing to monitor his availability and assess whether to formalise their interest with an offer.

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