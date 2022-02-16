Real Madrid joins Arsenal in the race for Serie A star

Real Madrid has added Victor Osimhen to their transfer wishlist as they seek to add new attackers to their squad by the end of this season.

The Nigerian has been on Arsenal’s radar since he played for Lille in France, but Napoli beat them to his signature two seasons ago.

He has continued to develop well and might leave the Serie A side if they are offered the right money.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier that Arsenal has turned their attention towards a move for him after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic.

Todofichajes is now reporting that Madrid is also keen to add the Nigerian to their squad.

The report claims they will move for him if Kylian Mbappe eventually remains at PSG instead of moving to the Bernabeu.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is part of a list of strikers Arsenal has lined up in their bid to refresh their attack.

His goal-scoring rate is impressive, and at 23, he can only get better.

Mikel Arteta has been signing much younger players recently and the Nigerian will move to the Emirates with a lot of experience despite his age.

It would be interesting to see if we can convince him to swap Naples for London.