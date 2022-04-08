Real Madrid keen to beat Arsenal to Pepe replacement

Real Madrid interested in Pepe’s possible replacement.

Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry to replace Pepe, but Real Madrid could gazump them.

Arsenal has been heavily tipped to re-sign Serge Gnabry this summer as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe. However, Carlo Ancelotti is also reported to be interested in securing Gnabry’s signature and bringing him to the Bernabeu.

These reports could force the Arsenal board to act fast, or it could mean missing out on the Bayern Munich winger and having to look elsewhere for a replacement for Pepe, who is almost certain to leave Arsenal after struggling for form and minutes under Arteta. There’s no doubt that Arsenal fans betting on the Premier League next year will feel more optimistic with Gnabry – who is proving to be a real winner – in their ranks.

Pepe’s spell at Arsenal will be looked back at as relatively unsuccessful, considering his high price tag. The Ivorian signed for the Arsenal in 2019 for an eye-watering fee of £72 million. At the time, he was a hot prospect due to his form for Lille. But the player has not lived up to those lofty expectations.

Cashing in on him this summer would be a wise choice as it would allow the club to recover some of the money spent on him, rather than allow him to enter his penultimate season with the club (based on his current contract). Losing him on a free would be embarrassing business for the club.

If Pepe is to depart from Arsenal, the club will need to find a replacement, either to start games or give Saka more competition. Many fans have suggested that Saka is showing signs of fatigue and burnout due to the number of minutes he has been playing. It’s becoming evident that Arteta doesn’t trust Pepe as we close in on the end of the season.

Reports that Real Madrid is also interested in capturing the signature of Serge Gnabry were first reported by the German media outlet BILD. It is believed that Gnabry and his agent are demanding around £12.5 million pounds per year in wages to sign a new deal with Bayern, but this is proving to be a stumbling block between the player and club. His current deal ends in 2023, and likewise, Bayern won’t want Gnabry to walk away on a free.

Ganbray is good friends with Real Madrid defender David Alaba from his time at Bayern, which could sway his decision to Spain rather than north London. But Gnabry has also shown plenty of admiration for Arsenal. Aside from playing for the club before, he once tweeted that the club owns London after his side thrashed Spurs 7-2 in the Champions League.

Fans will be hoping that he chooses Arsenal over Real Madrid. Since exiting Arsenal in 2016, Gnabry has won the Champions League and multiple domestic honours in Germany. He will add competition for places and a winner’s mentality to the group. But he is just one of many Arsenal transfer rumours right now.