Real Madrid keeps door open for Arsenal target to leave

Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo remains alive as signs continue to point toward a possible summer exit from Real Madrid for the Brazilian forward.

Rodrygo has been a key figure at Madrid over recent seasons, but his role has diminished. Toward the end of the last campaign, the attacker found himself increasingly sidelined and now faces a fight to re-establish himself under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Madrid Open to a Sale Despite Alonso’s Backing

The 24-year-old is eager to remain at the Bernabéu and prove his worth to Alonso, who has publicly backed him and is determined to give every player a fresh chance. Still, Rodrygo’s game time hasn’t significantly improved, raising further questions about his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

Despite being named as part of Alonso’s plans, Cadenaser reports that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Rodrygo. The club views him as one of several players who could be sacrificed to generate funds during this transfer window.

Arsenal Keeping a Close Watch

This situation could present an opportunity for Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with Rodrygo before, and with Madrid keeping the door open to his departure, they may revisit their interest, especially after they complete their search for a new striker.

Rodrygo’s versatility and Champions League experience make him a tempting addition for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he will not come cheap. Madrid are expected to demand a significant fee, and with other targets still being prioritised, Arsenal may need to weigh their options carefully.

Still, the possibility of landing a player of Rodrygo’s calibre is the kind of opportunity that doesn’t come around often. If the conditions are right, this could be one of the standout moves of Arsenal’s summer.

