Real Madrid learn if investigated players will be suspended for the Arsenal game

Arsenal supporters had been hopeful that Antonio Rüdiger would be suspended ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash next week. The Gunners are set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition—a tie that has garnered significant attention, with many pundits tipping the Spanish giants to advance.

Arsenal, however, are determined to prove the doubters wrong. This marks their second consecutive appearance at the quarter-final stage, and fans are eager to see clear signs of progress under their current leadership. A victory over Real Madrid, the most decorated club in the history of the Champions League, would be a major statement of intent and a sign of Arsenal’s growing stature on the European stage.

Despite the magnitude of the challenge, Arsenal’s faithful were briefly buoyed by reports suggesting that Rüdiger might miss the tie due to a potential suspension. The German defender was at the centre of post-match controversy following Real Madrid’s dramatic win over Atletico Madrid, with speculation that his celebration could result in disciplinary action.

However, those hopes have been dashed. As reported by 90 Mins, both Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé have received fines rather than bans, meaning Rüdiger will be available for selection when the first leg of the quarter-final takes place next week.

His availability is a significant boost for Real Madrid. Rüdiger has been one of their most consistent and commanding performers, and his presence in defence will undoubtedly make it more difficult for Arsenal to break through. For the Gunners, this development represents a setback, as facing Madrid at full strength will be a true test of their attacking capabilities.

Arsenal now head into what could be their most difficult fixture of the season. With Real Madrid eyeing a potential repeat of last season’s triumph, the pressure is firmly on the Gunners to deliver a result in front of their home fans. The hope among supporters is that the players will rise to the occasion with confidence, discipline, and the determination needed to overcome one of Europe’s elite sides.

