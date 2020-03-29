Real Madrid let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang know their stance over signing him

Arsenal fans can breathe easy even though Real Madrid has contacted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon attacker is entering the final 12 months of his current deal at the Emirates and the club is struggling to tie him down to a new deal.

Several teams have been looking to sign him and Real Madrid has become the latest side to show interest in his signature.

Express Sports claim that Los Blancos have made contact with the Arsenal captain and informed him of their interest.

However, the report also claims that the La Liga challengers have told him that he isn’t their first choice.

The report further claims that Real Madrid is focused on securing deals for Braut Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane and they will only make a move for Aubameyang if they cannot sign those two targets.

Arsenal has been struggling to get Aubameyang to sign a new deal and the Gabon star hasn’t provided assurances that he will stay.

He recently had to answer questions about his future again on an Instagram Live video and he gave a tongue in cheek reply when asked if he would sign a new deal by Kevin Prince-Boateng.

Inter Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United remain interested in his signature and they are reportedly monitoring his progress at the moment.