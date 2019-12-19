Real Madrid looking at high profile swap deal with Arsenal

Real Madrid ready to swap highly-rated Luka Jovic with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid has stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to land the Gabonese striker.

Los Merengues have been linked with a move for the Premier League golden boot winner for some time now and it seems they are ready to take the next step.

A report from Mirror Sports claims that Real Madrid is prepared to offer Luka Jovic as part of the deal taking Aubameyang to the Bernabeu.

Aubameyang was the joint top scorer in the Premier League last season and he is still Arsenal’s top scorer in the current campaign.

He has, however, been unsettled recently with reports claiming that he has opted against renewing his current Arsenal contract.

He is still contracted at Arsenal until 2021, but he can begin to speak to other clubs from next December.

Jovic was one of the highest-rated teenagers when he moved to Real Madrid in the summer, however, he has found chances very hard to come by with Karim Benzema in top form.

Although the Serbian is highly thought of in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane wants a proven goal scorer to take some of the goal-scoring burdens off Benzema.